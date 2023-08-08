Due to the expected large crowds for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort from 25 to 27 August, the Dutch Railways (NS) will be running additional trains, NS announced on Tuesday. The railway operator also advises fans to prepare for significant crowds and purchase tickets in advance.

NS expects 40,000 train passengers on each race day. Trains will operate every five minutes between Amsterdam Central and Zandvoort aan Zee. This route only sees two to four trains per hour on a normal day. According to NS, this increased frequency will enable the transportation of approximately 10,000 passengers per hour to Zandvoort and back to Amsterdam. Last year, NS also provided extra train services for the event.

NS advises travelers between Amsterdam and Zandvoort during the Grand Prix weekend to be prepared for large crowds in the trains and at the stations. They also recommend purchasing the special Dutch Grand Prix Return ticket online in advance to avoid long queues for the ticket machines.

Just like on other busy days, the company will control the flow of travelers to platforms and trains. This measure aims to prevent overcrowding at stations and platforms and ensures that racing fans are transported quickly and safely to and from the circuit.

On Tuesday, NS also announced that there will be fewer trains on other routes during the Grand Prix weekend, as there are also other events that weekend (Mysteryland en Ground Zero), track maintenance on multiple routes, and many NS staff are on vacation. The nationwide schedule might differ from the usual, and the company advises travelers to check their trip planner carefully.

Another consequence is that on two short routes (Roosendaal-Oudenbosch-Zevenbergen-Lage Zwaluwe and Arnhem-Oosterbeek-Wolfheze-Ede Wageningen), a shuttle bus will run every 15 minutes, replacing the usual one to two trains per hour. However, the intercity trains will still run on these routes. As compensation, travelers on these routes can opt for a first-class seat during their next journey, even if they hold a second-class ticket.

“If we want to make Formula One, Mysteryland and Ground Zero accessible by train, we have to use a lot of extra trains and colleagues,” explained Tjalling Smit, Member of the Board of Directors. “If we do not do this, we will have fewer trains to Zandvoort and the accessibility of this international event will be jeopardized. This is why we decided to run less frequently on some routes with fewer passengers,” he added.