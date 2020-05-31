Lowlands, Formula 1 join Eredivisie in corona-proof discussions with cities

Event venues, suppliers and the organizers of concerts, sports matches and other events are teaming up to figure out how to organize events that people can attend without risking a coronavirus infection. They're working on ideas on how attendees can enter, sit, use catering and toilet facilities, and leave again, all while maintaining social distancing, NOS reports.

The so-called Alliance of Event Builders includes Ahoy Rotterdam, Lowlands, the Johan Cruijf Arena, the Eredivisie, the Eurovision Song Contest, Oerol, and Formula 1. They are set to meet with the Ministries of Public Health, Welfare and Sports, Education, Culture and Science, Justice and Security, and Economic Affairs in mid-June, according to the broadcaster.

Event organizers and venues are all facing the same problems, Jolanda Jansen, Ahoy director and spokesperson for the Alliance, said to NOS. "Whether you are in a stadium, at a football match or concert, the dynamics are the same," she said. "We would very much like to be able to speak with the government with one voice about what will soon be possible."

As things stand now, all events that require a permit will be canceled until at least September. Once they are held again, the Alliance already agreed to screen attendees for symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection. They're also thinking that, initially at least, attendees will have empty seats around them. "That gives the most possibilities to do it in a controlled manner," Jansen said.