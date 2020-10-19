A technical issue at Euronext brought the Amsterdam stock exchange to a halt on Monday morning. The trading of all Euronext products was suspended when the outage started at around 10:00 a.m.

The issue was resolved at around 12:30 p.m., Euronext said on Twitter. Trading was set to resume around 15 minutes later.

In addition to Amsterdam, the outage also halted trading at the other Euronext stock exchanges in Brussels, Paris, London, Lisbon, Oslo, and Dublin, according to NU.nl.

The AEX index on Amsterdam's Beursplein was up 0.9 percent just before the outage happened.