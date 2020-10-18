A weather station in Enschede early Sunday morning recorded the country’s first below-freezing air temperatures after the end of the 2020 meteorological summer. The mercury dipped to -0.7 degrees Celsius by 2 a.m., a temperature measured about a meter above the ground, according to data recorded by the KNMI at the Military Airbase Twenthe.

The ground temperature at that location also fell to -3.2 degrees. Subzero ground temperatures were also recorded at other locations in the Netherlands, including De Bilt, according to Weerplaza.

De Bilt, seen as the weather average of the Netherlands, is also home to the KNMI, the government’s meteorological office.

The below-zero temperature early Sunday morning was about five days earlier than the Dutch average. Last year, the first frozen moment was recorded on October 29, but the previous year it was September 29, according to Weerplaza.

Temperatures in the Netherlands were likely to warm up to between 12 and 13 degrees across the country on Sunday. By Thursday, it could even reach 19 degrees after a few days of scattered showers.