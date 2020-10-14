Seven people went overboard when a cargo ship crashed into a rowing boat in Valkenburg, Zuid-Holland, on Tuesday evening. One person was pulled from the water by bystanders and resuscitated, a spokesperson for the fire brigade said to NOS.

The other six people managed to get out of the water under their own power, the firefighter said. The resuscitated person was taken to hospital in unknown condition. Three others were also take to hospital for a check-up.

The collision happened on the Oude Rijn. Exactly how it happened, is under investigation.