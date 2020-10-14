Over 7.3 million people tuned in to watch the coronavirus press conference by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge on television last night. They announced that the Netherlands was going into a partial lockdown in an attempt to lower the number of Covid-19 infections.

According to figures from Stichting Kijkonderzoek, most viewers turned in to the NOS broadcast on NPO 1 at more than 5.5 million. Over 1.5 million watched the press conference on RTL 4, and 312 thousand watched on SBS6.

The press conference could also be followed online and on the radio.

The previous press conference on September 28 was watched by 6.4 million people. Before that, the one on September 18 had 3.6 million viewers.

At 7.3 million viewers, Tuesday's press conference attracted the same level of viewers as the press conferences at the start of this epidemic.