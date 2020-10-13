Full list of all coronavirus restrictions as of Oct. 13
The Netherlands introduced a host of social restrictions on Tuesday, advancing on several sets of rules which failed to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country. The new regulations were revealed during a 75-minute press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.
From Sunday through Tuesday, data from the public health agency RIVM revealed 20,611 new infections. That three day period represents over two thousand more infections than the entire month of August. The total number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals on Tuesday was also 10 times higher than on September 7.
Rutte said the new restrictions were "the hammer with which we want to beat the virus," adding that in order to be effective, the hammer "must be large enough." Below follows a list of rules put in place by the Dutch government with effect from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, which will be assessed after two weeks with the likelihood they remain for four weeks in total.
Groups
- A maximum of three guests per day per home
- No more than 30 people in indoor areas where people are seated
- Outside of a home, whether indoors or outdoors, groups may consist of no more than four people from mixed households
Non-Medical Face Mask Obligation
- Face masks are to be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation by everyone over the age of 12
- High school, vocational school, and higher education students are to wear masks in school facilities not including classrooms
Daily Life
- Work from home "unless there is no other option"
- All food and beverage locations must close their doors except for takeaway customers. The exceptions to this are hotels serving their guests, funeral homes, and businesses in airports beyond security checkpoints
- Businesses that serve food or drinks in addition to providing other services must close their catering areas
- Retailers must close by 8 p.m. every night, except for supermarkets and gas station stores. Retailers may be closed if found not in compliance with protocols
- Alcohol sales and soft drug sales is forbidden between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., including delivered items
- Consuming alcohol or soft drugs in public is forbidden from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- All events are outlawed except for food markets, trade shows, conferences, movie screenings, theatrical performances, sporting events, and protests or other demonstrations
- Cultural locations including museums, libraries and other places where people move through a facility may remain open for guests who make a reservation
Sports and Working Out for Adults, 18 and Over
- Sports participation is only permitted at a distance of 1.5 meters
- Groups of more than four people are not allowed, including teams
- Competitions are forbidden
- Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed
- Exceptions are made for high level athletes at top-tier facilities
- Football players in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, and the staff in their teams' bubbles
Sports and Working Out for Minors, Under 18
- Team trainings are permitted without a 1.5 meter distance
- Competitions are forbidden except between teams in the same club
- Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed
Travel
- "Travel as little as possible"
- Travelers should remain at their holiday accommodation as much as possible
- Day trips should be severely limited
- Avoid crowds
- Follow the advice from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and adhere to Code Red, Code Orange and Code Yellow travel warnings