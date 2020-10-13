The Netherlands introduced a host of social restrictions on Tuesday, advancing on several sets of rules which failed to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country. The new regulations were revealed during a 75-minute press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

From Sunday through Tuesday, data from the public health agency RIVM revealed 20,611 new infections. That three day period represents over two thousand more infections than the entire month of August. The total number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals on Tuesday was also 10 times higher than on September 7.

Rutte said the new restrictions were "the hammer with which we want to beat the virus," adding that in order to be effective, the hammer "must be large enough." Below follows a list of rules put in place by the Dutch government with effect from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, which will be assessed after two weeks with the likelihood they remain for four weeks in total.

Groups

A maximum of three guests per day per home

No more than 30 people in indoor areas where people are seated

Outside of a home, whether indoors or outdoors, groups may consist of no more than four people from mixed households

Non-Medical Face Mask Obligation

Face masks are to be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation by everyone over the age of 12

High school, vocational school, and higher education students are to wear masks in school facilities not including classrooms

Daily Life

Work from home "unless there is no other option"

All food and beverage locations must close their doors except for takeaway customers. The exceptions to this are hotels serving their guests, funeral homes, and businesses in airports beyond security checkpoints

Businesses that serve food or drinks in addition to providing other services must close their catering areas

Retailers must close by 8 p.m. every night, except for supermarkets and gas station stores. Retailers may be closed if found not in compliance with protocols

Alcohol sales and soft drug sales is forbidden between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., including delivered items

Consuming alcohol or soft drugs in public is forbidden from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All events are outlawed except for food markets, trade shows, conferences, movie screenings, theatrical performances, sporting events, and protests or other demonstrations

Cultural locations including museums, libraries and other places where people move through a facility may remain open for guests who make a reservation

Sports and Working Out for Adults, 18 and Over

Sports participation is only permitted at a distance of 1.5 meters

Groups of more than four people are not allowed, including teams

Competitions are forbidden

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Exceptions are made for high level athletes at top-tier facilities

Football players in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, and the staff in their teams' bubbles

Sports and Working Out for Minors, Under 18

Team trainings are permitted without a 1.5 meter distance

Competitions are forbidden except between teams in the same club

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Travel