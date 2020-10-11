Over the past weeks, some 2 thousand young people came up with 1,500 ideas for solving problems they've encountered during the coronavirus pandemic, the youth think tank on the Covid crisis JDC announced. In May, Prime Minister Mark Rutte asked the country's children and young adults to get involved and make suggestions about how the crisis can be handled.

The ideas submitted are about education, work and housing - the areas where young people feel the most impact from the coronavirus crisis. Solutions ranged from online education improvements to changing perceptions about what work should look like, according to newswire ANP.

The ideas were submitted through a JDC app launched last month for this purpose. From Friday, young people will be invited through the app to team up with their peers and further develop their ideas.

The JDC will compile the developed suggestions and present them to Rutte in January.