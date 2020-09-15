Covid at Groningen student assoc. Vindicat; 15 members test positive

Fifteen members of Groningen student association Vindicat tested positive for the coronavirus. "We expect the number of infections to increase," rector Wessel Giezen said to RTV Noord. A number of members are still waiting for their test results.

Vindicat doesn't think these members got the coronavirus during the initiation week. "These are senior members who had no role during the introduction week," Giezen said. But the infected members were in the association building on Grote Markt in Groningen, which is why the association will be closed until at least Wednesday. The infected members are all in quarantine

Health service GGD is in the process of source and contact tracing, to try and find out where the Vindicat members got the virus and who they may have spread it to. Vindicat is in contact with the Hanze University of Applied Sciences, the University of Groningen, and the local security region to better map out the situation.

Vindicat is the second Groningen student association to report a large number of Covid-19 infected members. The Christian student association Navigators currently has 29 infected members.