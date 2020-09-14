Temps to hit 30 degrees in parts of the country today and tomorrow

Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably hot in the Netherlands, with thermometers topping 30 degrees in parts of the country, according to Weeronline. From Wednesday, the hot weather will gradually disappear, but it will still be sunny and mild with maximums around 22 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 23 degrees on the Wadden, and between 24 and 26 degrees elsewhere in the north. The Ranstad and OverIjssel be around 28 degrees, and Noord-Brabant, Limburg and Gelderland between 29 and 31 degrees.

"This makes it exceptionally hot for September. On average the maximum temperatures for this time of year is 18-20 degrees," Weeronline said.

Tuesday will be even hotter, with lots of sunshine and a weak to moderate southern wind. Maximums will range between 25 and 27 degrees on the Wadden, around 30 degrees in the Randstad, and in Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, Limburg, and the Achtehoek around 33 degrees. Some places may even see thermometers climb to 34 degrees.