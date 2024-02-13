A partly sunny and mostly dry Tuesday will give way to rain and exceptionally mild weather from Wednesday. Maximum temperatures should hit 16 degrees on Thursday, according to the weather services KNMI and Weeronline. Next week will be cooler but still very mild for the time of year.

On Tuesday, the sun will regularly show its face in the south. Elsewhere, a few cloud fields and sunny moments will alternate. In the northern half, cloud cover will prevail in the afternoon, and there may be occasional light showers. Maximums will climb to 9 or 10 degrees, with a moderate southwesterly wind inland, increasing to strong along the coast and IJsselmeer.

Clouds will increase from the west this evening, and it will rain in more and more places, leading to a gray and wet Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. The day will be mild, with maximums ranging between 9 degrees on the Wadden Islands and 13 degrees in Noord-Brabant and Limburg.

Thursday will start with long periods of rain in the morning and drier periods in the afternoon, though there is little chance of sunshine. “Nevertheless, the weather is great to go out in the afternoon,” Weeronline said. Maximums will range between 12 degrees in the north to 16, or even 17 locally, in the south. Friday will look a lot similar, with rain in the morning followed by a drier afternoon and exceptionally mild maximums of around 13 degrees.

The weekend and next week will also be changeable, with temperatures well above the long-term average. Maximums will climb to around 10 or 11 degrees, and minimums will not drop below 5 degrees, the KNMI expects. The long-term average for the last ten days of February is maximums around 7.4 degrees and minums around 1.6 degrees Celsius.