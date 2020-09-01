Justice Min. to talk to police, enforcers about Covid violations at his wedding

Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security invited the enforcers'- and police unions to a meeting to discuss his wedding, where social distancing was not adhered to, he said on Monday evening after meeting with the Security Council. Due to the commotion surrounding the Minister violating coronavirus rules at his wedding, enforcers have been issuing fewer fines for similar violations, the Dutch union for enforcement officers NBB said to NOS.

"The understanding for the corona fine is getting smaller. And the enforcer is noticing this. It is complicated to explain why people can get a corona fine if the responsible Minister himself does not comply with the rules," NBB chairman Richard Gerrits said to the broadcaster

On Monday evening, Grapperhaus acknowledged that he owes the police and enforcers an explanation, NU.nl reports. "I have invited both the police unions and the enforcer unions for a discussion," he said.

Grapperhaus was under fire last week for violating the corona rules, especially because he always stressed the importance of compliance whenever speaking to the media. In the past he often spoke out strongly against people who do not adhere to the rules, calling them "anti-social", among other things.

The Minister apologized again on Monday, saying that he feels extra bad because as a Minister, he has an exemplary function. After the wedding, Grapperhaus paid 780 euros ot the Red Cross - twice the amount of the corona fine. But he wasn't actually fined. When asked about this, he said that he did not receive a fine because "nothing had been found in the context of enforcement."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed support for Grapperhaus on Friday, saying that him violating the coronavirus rules at his wedding does not affect his credibility. "Credibility is related to facing up when something is not going well. He is doing that," the Prime Minister said.