Justice Min. regrets not social distancing at his wedding

Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security regrets that social distancing wasn't maintained at his wedding in Bloemendaal last Saturday. State Secretary Ankie Broerkers-Knol, who performed the ceremony, also said that she regrets how things went.

Photos and video from the wedding, published by SBS Shownieuws, showed wedding guests gathering close together on the stairs of the Bloemendaal town hall.

Grapperhaus stressed that due to the coronavirus rules, the wedding was deliberately "celebrated in a small setting", with only the families and a few close friends. The big party was postponed, he said. The Justice Minister said that he constantly reminded people to stick to the rules before and during the wedding day.

But Grapperhaus added that he understands why people were critical of the images showing non-compliance with the 1.5 meters apart rule. "Especially because as Minister of Justice and Security, I continuously emphasize the importance of compliance." He acknowledged that "unfortunately there were times where the 1.5 meters was not observed."

Broekers-Knol also said she regrets that the rules weren't always adhered to. "If things did not go well here and there, then I am sorry. All ministers have an exemplary function," she said.

She added that she herself "kept as much distance as possible'. According to her, the images can be somewhat distorted here and there. But she does not deny that social distancing was not adhered to at all times. "It's just like Albert Heijn, then a lady suddenly walks past you and then it has already happened."