Rutte defends Minister over social distancing problems at his wedding

Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke on Friday about the lack of social distancing at the wedding of his Justice and Security Minister, Ferdinand Grapperhaus. He defended his Cabinet minister, and said that though things went wrong, Grapperhaus did the right thing by acknowledging the situation and apologizing for it.

Pressed on several points, like why should Grapperhaus be allowed to scold the public when they do not follow social distancing rules, Rutte said, "You all try to keep that 1.5 meters distance as best as possible. Nobody is holy. Not even Ferd Grapperhaus, as it turns out."

The Prime Minister was grilled on the subject at his regular weekly press conference on Friday, because police in the Netherlands can break up small gatherings and parties where social distancing is not maintained, and can fine adults 390 euros for violating rules. He was challenged on whether or not Grapperhaus is still credible in his role as a Cabinet minister.

"Credibility is also related to acknowledging when something is not going well. He did. There has been an extensive effort with that wedding to do everything with [guest] numbers and all possible measures to enforce the rules of conduct, but things have gone wrong," Rutte said.

Grapperhaus donated 390 euros on his behalf to the Red Cross, and also 390 euros in his wife's name to the organization. Photos and videos from the wedding in Bloemendaal last weekend showed people gathered and bunching up together for a photo of the few dozen wedding guests in attendance.

Ankie Broekers-Knol, who serves under Grapperhaus as the State Secretary for Justice and Security, officiated the wedding. She said she "kept as much distance as possible," but likened the situation to the accidental run-ins you encounter in a grocery store. "It's just like Albert Heijn. When a lady wants to be in the same aisle and suddenly she walks past you. That happens."

"What is true here is that something has not gone well at a wedding which made every effort to maintain the rules. But something absolutely went wrong, that's true. You can see that in the photos," Rutte said. "He acknowledges that. He regrets that. My appeal to everyone, including Ferd, to myself, to you, to everyone in the Netherlands: we must abide by the rules. And that is just really very important, because it prevents the spread of the virus."