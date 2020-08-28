Groningen man accused of selling sonic weapons for use against police

A 35-year-old man from Groningen was arrested this week on suspicion of incitement and illegal weapon possession. According tot he police, the man offered sonic weapons for sale on social media, advertising them to be used against the police, to disrupt demonstrations, and to cause horses to bolt.

The suspect also posted videos in which he threatened the police and called on others to revolt against the police, the police said. In one of these videos he held a elongated taser in the form of a walking stick, which he also offered for sale.

The man was arrested in a parking lot on Gronningerweg in Groningen on Wednesday. He is in custody for questioning and will be arraigned on Friday.

The police searched three homes in which the man regularly stayed. A taser was found in one of of the homes.

"The police find aggression and violence against its employees unacceptable. It is therefore unacceptable that someone in this way encourages others to use violence against the police, hinder mounted police officers in their work and even make threats towards the police," the police said.