Shots fired at home of injured Amsterdam rapper's mother

Multiple shots were fired at a home on Nieuwersluishof in Amsterdam Zuidoost during the early hours of Thursday morning. The mother of rapper Bigidagoe, who was injured in a shooting on Vechtstraat on Tuesday, lives in the targeted home, several sources said to Het Parool.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m., the Amsterdam police said on Twitter. Several bullet holes were found in the home's windows. No one was injured. Investigators were deployed to the scene and the police are looking for the perpetrators.

This is the third shooting in Amsterdam since Tuesday afternoon, when rapper Bigidagoe, real name Danzel S., was gunned down on on Vechtstraat. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but is now in a stable condition.

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, there was another shooting on Vechtsraat, leaving one man injured. According to Het Parool, that shooting was targeting the house of rapper "Justin van Zuid" on the same street.

So far no arrests were made in any of theses shootings. Mayor Femke Halsema announced that extra surveillance cameras will be installed in the area, and community police officers will do extra patrols there.

Separately, a home in The Hague was also targeted in a shooting on Wednesday. Gunshots shattered the window of a home on Kortestede at about 2:50 p.m., the local police said on Twitter. A female resident was home at the time, and the police said she was shocked by the incident but not injured. A 21-year-old from The Hague was arrested a short time later. The police suspect him of being the shooter.