Belgian man stabbed to death on Eindhoven street

A 28-year-old man from Turnhout in Belgium died after being stabbed on the Woenselse Markt in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. The police are looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators and call on witnesses to come forward.

The stabbing was reported to the police at around 10:00 p.m. A trauma team was deployed to the scene by helicopter. Multiple ambulances were also dispatched. First responders' attempts to save the victim were to no avail. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to the Oost-Brabant police, the person who reported the stabbing reported that two men were fighting with the victim, and that they fled the scene after the stabbing. "It is unclear whether there are one or two suspects," the police said. They are looking for a man with tanned skin, who was wearing light-colored shorts and no shirt at the time of the stabbing.