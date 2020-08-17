German man killed in police shooting identified as Instagram fitness influencer

A 23-year-old German man shot dead by police in Amsterdam on Thursday was identified as Samuel Seewald, a fitness influencer with some 170 thousand followers on Instagram, according to AT5. Many condolences and messages were posted on his last Instagram post.

Seewald was spotted walking around with a knife on Honselersdijkstraat in Amsterdam on Thursday. According to the police, he threatened to injure himself and officers with the knife, and kept walking towards the officers despite several warnings to stop. The police said that when officers tried to arrest him, he stabbed around him, and the officers felt "forced to shoot".

A video posted online showed a police officer with a dog trying to overpower him, and three gunshots can be heard.

The officers tried to resuscitate the man, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

According to AT5, Seewald's father told German media that his son was murdered by the Amsterdam police.