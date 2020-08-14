Video: Man with knife killed in Amsterdam police shooting

A 23-year-old German man died in Amsterdam on Thursday after being shot by the police. According to the police, the man had a knife and was threatening himself and the police officers.

The incident happened on Honseldersdijkstraat on Thursday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., officers noticed the man waking with a knife in his hands. According to the police, he did not respond to officers' attempts to talk to him, other than threatening to injure himself. "Multiple attempts to talk to him failed," the police said.

The man kept walking towards the officers, despite multiple warnings to stop, the police said. "Officers tried to arrest him, and the man stabbed around him. The officers thereby felt forced to shoot."

The police officers immediately tried to resuscitate the man, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services, is investigating the shooting. This is standard procedure whenever a police officer fires their service weapon.