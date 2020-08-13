Heat warnings downgraded as cooler weather approaches

Meteorological institute KNMI downgraded the code orange weather warning that was in place for the south and south east of the Netherlands to a code yellow. Thursday is expected to be the last day with maximums above 30 degrees in this heatwave.

Maximums between 29 and 30 degrees are expected for Thursday. A code yellow heat warning is in place for the entire Netherlands, except the Wadden islands. "There is persistent heat. Pay extra care and attention to vulnerable people in your area. The elderly and people with a chronic condition in particular are advised to take measures: stay hydrated, keep yourself and your home cool," the meteorological institute warned. The heat warning will be in place until at least the end of Friday.

A large part of the country is also covered by a code yellow warning for thunderstorms, starting from 4:00 p.m. According to the KNMI, strong thunderstorms are expected late afternoon and early evening, which may be accompanied by hail stones up to 2 centimeters big, gusts reaching up to 70 kilometers per hour, and heavy downpours. "Traffic and outside activities may be hindered. Avoid open water and open areas, do not shelter under trees."

Friday will still be hot, but thermometers should stay below 30 degrees Celsuis - maximums are expected to range between 25 and 29 degrees. The weekend and first half of next week will be cooler, with maximums between 24 an 27 degrees and a good chance of rain every day.