Another hot day in NL; weather warnings still in place

Tuesday will be another hot day in the Netherlands, with maximums ranging from 29 degrees Celsius on the Wadden to 35 degrees in the south of the country. Heat warnings are in place in the entire country, except for the Wadden Islands, and have been extended to Thursday morning.

Code orange heat warnings are in place for the provinces of Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, Limburg and Gelderland. These warnings are in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, after which the KNMI expects to downgrade them to code yellow. Code yellow is in place for the rest of the country, and will remain in effect until at least Thursday morning.

"Extreme heat with local maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or slightly higher, the nights are also warm with minimum temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius," the KNMI said. "Pay extra care and attention to vulnerable people in your area. Take measures: stay hydrated. Keep yourself and your home cool. Limit physical exertion. Take water with you when traveling."

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with some high clouds in the center and south of the country, which could turn into a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The storm could include strong winds, hail, and downpours, the KNMI warned.

Wednesday will see similar weather, with maximums between 29 and 34 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms. On Thursday and Friday, thunderstorms will disperse the tropical heat, the KNMI expects. The weekend will still be warm, but with regular rain showers.