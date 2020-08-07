Urk alderman under fire after son's drug trafficking arrest

Geert Post, a SGP alderman in the municipality of Urk, is under fire for concealing that he works at his son's transport company - a company that was recently discredited when Post's 32-year-old son was arrested in the United Kingdom for trafficking over 400 kilograms of hard drugs, Omroep Flevoland reports.

Aldermen are obliged to report all their activities, in order to avoid conflicts of interest. The Urk city council wants to know what exactly Post does at his son's company, and why he concealed these activities.

Post's son was arrested in the UK last week after over 250 kilograms of cocaine and 170 kilograms of speed were found in his truck in Calais. He was on British territory at the time. The drugs were hidden under 35 carts of flowers. The British authorities estimate their value at about 15.7 million euros.

The 32-year-old man from Urk claims he had nothing to do with the drugs, but he is still in custody.

Geert Post has been an alderman in Urk since 2010. His portfolio includes Economic Affairs and Fisheries.