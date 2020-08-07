Bar Association shocked by shooting at Amsterdam law firm

The Dutch Bar Association (NOvA) released a statement saying that it is shocked by law firm Kuijpers & Nillesen Advocaten being targeted in a shooting. Shots were fired at the law firm on Falckstraat in Amsterdam early on Friday morning. No one was injured.

"It is very serious that this happened. It is of the utmost importance that lawyers can safely do their important work, an indispensable part of the rule of law," NOvA said in the statement.

According to the Association, the murder of lawyer Derk Wiersum and the attack on lawyer Philippe Schol show that lawyers can run "concrete risks" in the exercise of their profession. "The NOvA is conducting research into the needs of lawyers in the field of security. An emergency number is available for lawyers who experience a concrete threat."

Well-known criminal lawyer Benedicte Ficq's office is across the street from the targeted firm. She told AD that she has no idea why Kuijpers & Nillesen Advocaten were targeted. "We heard nothing and know nothing at all," she said to the newspaper. "It is of course super rough for our colleagues, just like for my office colleagues. A very intense event, hopefully there will be more clarity soon."

Lawyer Sidney Smeets called the shooting "terrible" on Twitter. Sebas Diekstra called it "bizarre".