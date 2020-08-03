Two arrested at Schiphol after incident on flight from Spain

A man and his teenaged son were arrested at Schiphol Airport for getting into a fight at baggage claim after being involved in a disturbance on the flight to Amsterdam, the Marechaussee said on Monday. The military branch took the two into custody.

The issue started on Sunday night during a flight from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria when a 47-year-old man from Geldrop and his 13-year-old son "got into some trouble with a 27-year-old passenger," a statement from the Marechaussee said. "After the plane had landed, father and son were waiting for [the 27-year-old] in the baggage hall and a scuffle arose."

Officers from the Marechaussee, tasked with protecting Dutch borders and airports, arrested the pair for abuse and making threats. The 27-year-old man also filed his case with the authorities.

The Marechaussee said it was still investigating the incident. The case was also being handled by the Public Prosecution Service in Noord-Holland.