Fourth arrest in fatal Hoofddorp shooting of Amsterdam teen

Police in Hoofddorp arrested a fourth person in connection with a fatal gunshot incident that left a young Amsterdam man dead. The shooting took place just after 1 p.m. on July 13 in front of the main entrance of a student housing apartment complex on Opaallaan in Hoofddorp.

Paramedics and a trauma team tried to treat the 19-year-old victim, but he died at the scene about 45 minutes after he was shot. A 20-year-old man from Amsterdam was taken into custody soon after, and at least one possible suspect was seen fleeing the area in a car.

"Officers driving towards the location of the shooting incident saw the suspect walking and recognized him based on the description previously given by witnesses," the police said in a statement. "He was immediately arrested."

"I'm from here. I've seen many crazy things pass by here. You just see that things happen here more often, so I'm not shocked," one man told NH Nieuws soon after the shooting.

Two more suspects, both 19 and from Amsterdam, were captured several days later. The three suspects were all remanded into custody by a magistrate.

The fourth suspect was captured on Thursday. Police did not say if they think either of the four have been accused of pulling the trigger in the incident.

It also was not revealed if either of the four was the subject of a manhunt on the day of the shooting. Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.