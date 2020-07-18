Two teens arrested in fatal shooting of young Amsterdam man

Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the Monday afternoon shooting outside an apartment building in Hoofddorp. A 19-year-old from Amsterdam died in front of the entryway of the residential complex on Opaallaan, and a 20-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested nearby following the incident.

The new arrests of two 19-year-old Amsterdammers was revealed by police Friday night. All three suspects were remanded into custody by a magistrate, and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Monday. A large group of police officers combed the area while rescuers tried to revive the gunshot victim. "Officers driving towards the location of the shooting incident saw the suspect walking and recognized him based on the description previously given by witnesses," the police said in a statement. "He was immediately arrested."

On the day of the shooting, local broadcaster NH Nieuws said at least one suspect was believed to have fled the scene by car. Authorities tried to find them using officers on motorcycles, a helicopter, and police canine units.

"I'm from here. I've seen many crazy things pass by here. You just see that things happen here more often, so I'm not shocked," one man told NH Nieuws soon after the shooting.