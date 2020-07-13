Hoofddorp shooting leaves one man dead at apartment doorstep

One person was at large and another in custody following a Monday afternoon shooting in Hoofddorp that left one man dead, police said. He was gunned down right in front of the entrance to an apartment building on Opaallaan.

Dispatchers received their first call about the shooting at around 1:05 p.m., and sent two ambulances to the scene along with a trauma team in a helicopter. While rescuers attempted to revive the victim and treat his wounds at the scene, police quickly captured a suspect.

No description was revealed of the possible second suspect in the case who fled the scene by car. Police said they were using a helicopter, tracking dogs, and officers on motorcycle to try tracking the suspect down. Local news outlet NH Nieuws noted the presence of officers in bulletproof vests.

"I'm from here. I've seen many crazy things pass by here. You just see that things happen here more often, so I'm not shocked," one man told NH Nieuws.

"Something is often happening here," one resident told the broadcaster. "So it was not something new to hear," she said.

Police reported that the victim had died about 45 minutes after the shooting.