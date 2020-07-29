149 cannabis growers sign up for government licensing test

A total of 149 cannabis growers applied take part in the government's experiment with regulated cannabis cultivation. In the coming period, the Ministries for Medical Care and of Justice and Security will assess the applications. The government hopes to appoint its ten growers by early 2021, the Ministries announced on Wednesday.

Cannabis growers had between July 1 and July 28 to fill out the government's application forms. These will now be assessed for completeness and the growers will be evaluated. The government will also consult with the municipalities where the prospective growers want to settle on possible effect s on public order and safety.

A total of 10 municipalities are participating in this experiment. Once it launches, the coffeeshops in those municipalities will only be able to sell cannabis grown by one of the government's designated cultivators. The goal is to see what effect a regulated cannabis chain has on public safety.