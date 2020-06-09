Cannabis firms can sign up for licensed growers test next month

Aspiring cannabis growers can sign up to take part in the government's regulated cannabis cultivation experiment between July 1 and 28. A maximum of 10 cultivators will be selected to take part in the experiment, Ministers Martin van Rijn for Medical Care and Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security announced on Tuesday.

Over the past months, the government has been working on the conditions and requirements that will apply to growers, coffeeshop owners, municipalities, and packaging, among others. These requirements will be published later this month. Though the government already published some basic requirements for interested cultivators, so that they can start preparing their applications.

To apply, cultivators must be a resident of the Netherlands with a business in the Netherlands. They will also need a certificate of good conduct. More information can be found here. A total of 10 cultivators will be selected. The government expects this to take around 6 months. Once the cultivators are selected, the government will announce when regulated cannabis will start selling in participating coffeeshops.

The government is also working on agreements about the financial support for the 10 participating municipalities. Independent research will also be organized to evaluate the effects on security, public order and public health during the experiment.