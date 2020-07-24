Holiday traffic to cause heavy traffic jams today and tomorrow

Expect the roads to be congested as the holiday starts today; travelers organization ANWB warned, adding that the situation will be the same tomorrow.

The roads will start to get crowded early in the afternoon. It will be the same tomorrow because of people going to holiday resorts, ANWB added.

Since people prefer to spend the holidays in their own country this year, ANWB expects that domestic roads will be much busier than this time last year. The eastern and southern parts of the country will have the most congested roads today and tomorrow.

Germany and France will encounter such a traffic situation as well. Northern parts of Germany are expected to be the busiest today. In France, the western and southern parts of the country are most likely to be more crowded.