Rainy weekend ahead, with a chance of thunderstorms

This weekend will be largely wet and rainy, but with periods of the sun breaking through the clouds, according to weather service Weeronline. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Maximums will be in the low twenties.

Friday will start out cloudy with occasional rain throughout the country. In the afternoon there will be harder showers in Noord-Brabant, Limburg, Twente and the Achterhoek, bringing with them a chance of thunder. The west will be dryer, with a good chance of the sun breaking through the clouds. Maximums will range between 20 and 23 degrees.

Saturday morning will be dry and quite sunny inland, but the cloud cover will increase from the west and in the afternoon there will be showers across the country. The showers will cool down the ambient temperatures, which means the maximums of between 21 degrees in the northwest and 25 degrees in the southeast will be reached early in the afternoon. The southwesterly wind will be moderate to quite strong.

Sunday is also expected to be wet and cloudy. Maximums will range between 20 and 23 degrees.