Three more arrests in anti-social distancing riot

The police arrested three people on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in riots during an anti-social distancing demonstration on the Malieveld in The Hague on June 21. Photos of remaining rioters will be shown on Opsporing Verzocht and local detection programs from 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the police said.

During the demonstration, rioters clashed with the police multiple times. "They threw smoke bombs and stones and physically attacked the riot police," the police said. A total of 425 people were arrested on June 21. Eleven of them for public violence. They have all since been released from custody, but remain suspects.

After the demonstration, the police immediately started working on identifying rioters that hadn't been arrested, based on photos and videos from the scene. This investigation led to three arrests on Tuesday. An 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man from The Hague and a 33-year-old man from Rotterdam were arrested in their homes on Tuesday morning. They were taken to police stations for questioning.

"Tonight images of rioters whose identities are not yet known will be shown in the investigation programs Opsporing Verzocht and Team West," the police said. Rioters who do not want their photos showed on national TV can turn themselves in at a police station before the first broadcasts start at 5:00 p.m.