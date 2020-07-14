Boy, 14, stabbed in Rotterdam; teen girls arrested

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing on West-Kruiskade in Rotterdam on Monday night, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter. Two 17-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of involvement.

The stabbing happened at around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The two girls were arrested on Diergaardensingel a short time later. They are from Rotterdam and Vlaardingen, the police said. The police are investigating their involvement in the stabbing, also looking at security camera footage and speaking to witnesses.

Exactly what happened is not yet clear. More arrests may follow, the police said.