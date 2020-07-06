Farmers block access to Eindhoven Airport after protest-filled weekend

A weekend filled with farmers' protests and blockades ended with a ew dozen farmers blocking access to Eindhoven Airport on Sunday night. The action started at around 9:00 p.m. and lasted until two representatives were able to speak to a delegation of Eindhoven Airport about the airport's nitrogen emissions, according to Omroep Brabant. The farmers and their tractors left the airport some time after midnight.

Dutch farmers have been protesting throughout the country since Thursday. Among other things, they are angry about Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten's intention to ban them from adding proteins to their animal feeds from September, in an effort to reduce nitrogen emissions to create more possibilities for housing and road construction. They also want supermarkets to pay a fair price for their agricultural products, according to RTL Nieuws.

Over the weekend, protesting farmers also blocked the A7 near Heerenveen, the A2 near Liempde, the A1, and various distribution centers. About 200 farmers parked their agricultural vehicles at the Aldi distribution center in Groenlo. Other farmers blocked the main entrance of the Coop in Gieten. Noord-Holland farmers protested at the Albert Heijn distribution center in Zaandam. There was also a blockade at the Jumbo distribution center in Veghel.

According to Omroep Brabant, the Eindhoven Airport blockade did not hinder passengers much. There were some traffic jams, but travelers were able to reach and leave the airport.