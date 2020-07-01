30 raids, 9 arrests in major cocaine trafficking investigation around Vlissingen port

The police raided 30 locations and arrested nine people in and around Zeeland on Wednesday. These actions, which took place between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m., were part of Operation Portunus, in which multiple investigations into cocaine trafficking through the port of Vlissingen are combined.

A police spokesperson confirmed the number of arrests and raided locations to NU.nl, adding that over 400 police officers were deployed for these actions. "Today, we are mainly looking for information about and evidence of criminal networks involved in the importation of cocaine and the facilitation thereof. This involves highly organized crime. Because we do not want to take risks, we deployed SWAT teams," the spokesperson said.

The police expect to be searching through the raided locations into the afternoon. Searches are happening in Heinkenszand, Middelburg, Goes, and Nieuwdorp. Investigation is also being done in and around the port of Vlissingen.