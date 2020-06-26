Drugs behind series of shootings in Rotterdam: report

So far this year there have been 46 shooting incidents in and around Rotterdam, more than half of the average 80 shootings in the city per year. And drugs are the common thread that links these incidents, De Telegraaf reported after speaking with the Rotterdam police.

Nineteen people have been injured in shootings in Rotterdam this year, and four people have been killed. The most recent shooting happened on Wednesday night. A house in Rotterdam-Zuid was riddled with bullets, leaving one man injured. Two suspects were arrested.

According to Arjan Zwart of the Rotterdam police, there are various reasons for the shootings, but drugs are at the heart of them. "Especially thefts between parties leads to a lot of violence," he said to the newspaper.