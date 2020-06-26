21 arrested after call to riot in Eindhoven

The police arrested 21 people in the Eindhoven district of Tongelre on Thursday night after calls to riot in the city were massively shared on social media. The social media posts referred to riots in Helmond earlier this week, saying that "Eindhoven can do better", Omroep Brabant and NOS report.

The municipality of Eindhoven issued an emergency decree, designating Tongelre a security risk area. There was a ban on gatherings in the area until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning, and the police performed preventive searches. Large numbers of police officers were visible in the area throughout the night.

"We will not allow residents of Eindhoven to feel very unsafe in their own living environment," the municipality said. "We are taking tough action against public disturbances. Zero tolerance applies, as far as we are concerned."

According to the municipality, the hardcore supporters of a football club were also planning on disturbing public order in the city. They also said they can "surpass the incident in Helmond", according to the police.

On Tuesday, a group of 100 to 150 young people rioted in the streets of nearby Helmond. According to the police, they threw stones and lit fireworks at officers. Six teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 were arrested.