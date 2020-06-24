Football matches with audience allowed from September: report

The Outbreak Management Team advised the government to allow football matches to be played with an audience again from September 1, sources told De Telegraaf. Strict conditions will apply, including that spectators must maintain social distancing - not only in the stands, but also when entering and exiting the stadium.

The government will announce on Wednesday exactly which coronavirus measures will be relaxed next. Sources already revealed that the maximum limit on gatherings will be lifted, as long as precaution are taken and social distancing maintained.

Last week, mayor Hubert Bruls of Nijmegen, also the chairman of the council for the security regions, already said that football association KNVB had a solid plan in place on how to keep spectators 1.5 meters apart.

The Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam and Ahoy Rotterdam, among others, are already testing how they can hold events while maintaining social distancing.