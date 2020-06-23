Limit on gatherings to be lifted from July 1: Reports

All restrictions on the maximum number of people who are allowed to gather together will be lifted from July 1, sources told broadcasters NOS and RTL Nieuws on Tuesday afternoon. The new rule mainly affects cafes, restaurants, cultural institutions, cinemas and theaters, and will be relaxed subject to the condition that people continue to remain at least 1.5 meters apart from one another.

Under existing RIVM guidelines in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands, people are banned from assembling in groups of larger than 30 people. While the maximum number of people to be allowed to gather together was initially set to be raised to 100 from July 1, the sources said that the cabinet is intending to lift the limit altogether.

Reservations will still be required for indoor spaces, as will a triage procedure where people are asked about their health before gaining entry. There will also be some requirements about entryways and exits, as well as ensuring that spaces around toilets will not be subject to crowding.

However, a limit of 100 people will remain in effect for indoor gatherings without the minimum health requirements from July 1, according to the sources, with a limit of 250 being imposed on such gatherings outdoors.