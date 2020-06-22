Video: Gull-billed tern hatched on Wadden Island; First since 1958

A gull-billed tern hatched on nature reserve island Marker Wadden. This is not only the first known case of this endangered bird species breeding in the Netherlands since 1958, the bird also settled on the relatively new nature reserve much quicker than expected, Natuurmonumenten announced on Monday.

"This is great news and a huge boost for Marker Wadden. It indicates that the nature islands in the Markermeer are also a suitable habitat for this rare and vulnerable bird," ranger Tim Kreetz said. "We are completely surprised. We had not yet expected the characteristic song on the island."

Adult gull-billed terns eat large insects, and there are not yet many such insects on the islands. "The nature islands are only two years old and are still in full development. We only dared to dream of the arrival of this bird in a few years' time, when the nature had developed further," Kreetz said. "Birds are very critical of where they breed. Apparently there is already enough food."

The gull-billed tern is a rare bird and is on the 'Red List' of endangered species - there are hardly any suitable habitats for the bird left in Northern Europe. The new hatchling was found one of the Marker Wadden islands that is not accessible to the public.