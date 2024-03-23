Nature conservation authority Natuurmonumenten wants financial compensation from the organizers of the NK Wielrennen and the municipalities of Arnhem, Rheden and Rozendaal for the use of their nature reserve during the cycling race on June 23. The nature conservation authority wants to use this money for the structural improvement of nature in the Veluwezoom National Park.



However, the municipalities do not want to pay the "considerable financial contribution," as this would set a precedent for other events, Arnhem city councilor Bob Roelofs wrote in a report on the developments surrounding the NK Wielrennen."

Since the beginning of this year, the organizers have been at odds with Natuurmonumenten, which has major objections to the crowds of people taking part in the cycling race and possibly causing damage to nature. According to Roelofs, the fact that Natuurmonumenten is now also demanding financial compensation is "an unusual demand that we cannot meet."



Compensation is one of the conditions that Natuurmonumenten has set for using its nature reserve. Now that not all conditions have been met, the nature conservation authority will prohibit using their site on June 23. If the organizers cannot guarantee that the land, including the kilometer-long roadside, will not be used, Natuurmonumenten intends to enforce this in court.



The Posbank near Rheden is the most vulnerable part of the proposed route. The cyclists have to climb hills there. The municipalities cannot guarantee the nature conservation officer that there will be no crowds on the Posbank. However, they have promised that no gatherings of people will be organized on the Posbank and that the municipalities will try to attract the public to other locations. Previously, the cycling race route was changed to protect the nature reserve. In addition, helicopters will not fly over the area. The entire race route will be closed to other traffic, and the organizers and judges will only drive electric cars.



The municipalities plan to issue the permits for the NK soon. Natuurmonumenten will also object to the permits if they are granted, said District Administrator Maarten Bakker, as the race also takes place during the breeding season.