Rain to dissipate over weekend; Summer weather expected next week

The stormy and wet weather of this week will slowly dissipate to dryer and warmer days over the weekend, and switch to full summery weather next week, Weeronline expects. Wednesday evening's stormy weather left a trail of flooded streets and homes and fallen trees behind it.

A 52-year-old woman was killed in Zwolle on Wednesday when a tree fell on top of her as she cycled with her husband.

In Vlissingen 16 apartments had to be evacuated after water ran into the building, Omroep Zeeland reports. The city got nearly 60 millimeters of rain in a short period. The local security region received some 50 reports of flooded basements and crawlspaces in Zeeland.

Limburg also saw multiple downpour-related issues. Fire departments responded to dozens of calls about flooded basements and streets, a spokesperson said to 1Limburg. In Helmond in Noord-Brabant the Henri Dunanttunnel flooded, with water coming up to knee height, witnesses said to Omroep Brabant.

More rain is expected in large parts of the country this afternoon, but it will be much less severe than on Wednesday, according to Weeronline. Maximum temperatures will range between 20 degrees in the north and along the coast and 23 degrees in the south.

Friday will be a mix of clouds and sun, with some showers expected in the south and east of the country. Some thunder is possible, but it won't turn into a storm. Maximums between 19 and 22 degrees are expected. Saturday will look a lot like Friday, but with more places staying dry.

Father's day on Sunday will be a bit warmer, with maximums around 20 degrees on Texel, 22 degrees in Amsterdam, and 24 degrees in Venlo and Enschede. The day will be partly cloudy, with maybe a shower or two later in the afternoon.

Next week the weather will switch back to summer, Weeronline expects. Monday's maximums will range between 20 degrees in the northwest and 25 degrees in Limburg. On the days after that thermometers will climb to 30 in the south, and between 24 and 28 degrees in the coastal provinces.