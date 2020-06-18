Woman killed by falling tree in Zwolle

A 52-year-old woman died in Zwolle during stormy weather in the Netherlands on Wednesday evening. She was cycling with her partner when she was hit by a falling tree in the Stadshagen district, local safety region Veligheidsregio IJsseland confirmed to De Stentor.

It is not yet clear whether the tree on Drapenierlaan was struck by lightning or if it was blown down by the strong winds. "The police were on the spot for investigation and the fire brigade assisted in removing the tree that had fallen on the victim. The woman died at the scene," safety region spokesperson Richard Meijer said to the newspaper.

Mayor Peter Snijders of Zwolle expressed his condolences. "A horrible accident that deeply affects us and leaves us bewildered at this fate. It is incomprehensible that a resident of our city died so suddenly and unexpectedly. Our condolences go out to her family and loved ones," he said.

According to the newspaper, multiple trees fell in the Statdshagen district during the sudden, heavy rainstorm on Wednesday.