Documentary festival still happening in November, with added virtual screenings

As cinemas in the Netherlands are starting to reopen, the International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam announced that it will happen as planned in November. Because social distancing measures will likely still be in place, limiting the number of available seats, the IDFA will add a number of virtual screenings to this year's festival, the organizers announced.

Due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus, IDFA 2020 will feature 200 films this year, instead of 300 like in previous years. "Every film selected for IDFA 2020 will premiere in cinemas, with a number of online screenings to follow." Despite the limited seating, the IDFA promised to still give priority to "the real-life cinema experience, ensuring filmmakers get their deserved stage."

The IDFA stressed that all screenings and events that form part of the festival will follow and adhere to whatever coronavirus-related restrictions are in place in November.

IDFA 2020 will take place in theaters from November 18 to 29, and will be extended online.