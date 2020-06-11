Flex workers can apply for coroanvirus support from end June

Benefits agency UWV expects to be ready to start accepting application for the so-called TOFA scheme from June 22. This bridging scheme is intended for flexible workers who suffered a substantial loss of income as a result of the pandemic and do not qualify for any other support measures or benefits.

To qualify, the applicant musth ave made at least 400 euros in gross income in February and lost more than half of it in April. The applicant must also not have received any other form of benefit, social assistance, or support between March and May. Those who are eligible for the TOFA scheme will receive a once-off allowance of 550 euros per month for the months of March, April and May.

The government came up with this scheme at the insistence of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament.

Due to the flexible nature of their employment, flex workers were the first to lose their jobs when businesses started facing trouble due to the coronavirus crisis. Many flex workers did not qualify for any of the other coronavirus support measures the government implemented. Flexible contracts also mean that flex workers, many of whom are students, are not as covered by the social assistance network as permanent employees.