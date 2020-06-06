Dutch have sent 2,900 patients to ICU in coronavirus pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic was known to have first hit the Netherlands in early February, intensive care units have treated 2,900 patients resident in the country. Of that total, 52 percent, or 1,501, have recovered and were discharged, and 836 have died, according to intensive care nonprofit organization NICE.

Some 96 patients were being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 on Saturday, according to patient coordination office LCPS. It was the second consecutive day where that figure has been below 100, something which had not been recorded since the second week of March.

"Three weeks after the relaxation of the measures, the influx of new COVID patients into ICU remains less than five per day, which is a favorable sign," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch acute care providers network. The LCPS also noted that Dutch ICUs were treating 549 patients without Covid-19.

Outside of the ICU, Dutch hospitals were still treating 382 coronavirus patients who no longer required intensive care.