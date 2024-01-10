Health Minister Ernst Kuipers resigned with immediate effect from the caretaker Cabinet, the Dutch government's communication office announced on Wednesday. His resignation was accepted with honor by King Willem-Alexander.

"This brings an end to my fulfilling this honorable office after two years and an intensive and much appreciated collaboration with many. The reason why I am now tendering my resignation is that I am going to take up a position abroad that is linked to a certain starting period," Kuipers wrote in a letter he shared on social media.

He said he was unable to immediately disclose his new position. "It is therefore with a very heavy heart, because I would have liked to complete the period, that I submit my resignation request."

Kuipers was among the most visible experts during the coronavirus pandemic when he chaired the LNAZ, the national network for acute care providers. He frequently provided updates and policy advice regarding the intensive care system in the Netherlands as it was under threat due to rising Covid-19 hospitalizations.

He was tapped to take over the role as public health minister when he joined the fourth Cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, replacing Hugo de Jonge in the role. The D66 member then took over many of the duties regarding public statements about coronavirus policy, as Rutte gradually stepped off to the side.

In Kuipers' first press conference as health minister, he announced the immediate relaxation of many coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which made it easier to participate in higher education, healthcare, and fitness. In his statement, Kuipers said that he was proud that his work led to the strengthening of the municipal health services, and the introduction of improved healthcare data sharing tools.

He also spoke about the Integrated Care Agreement, which is meant to provide better patient care with more cooperation instead of competition in healthcare, the movement towards building a new nuclear reactor for medical isotopes, advances in medical ethics, and the cannabis cultivation experiment. The latter, which had been delayed for years, started in a limited trial last month, and will likely be rolled out to more cities by April.

Conny Helder, the current VVD minister for long-term care and sport, will temporarily take over Kuipers' duties. Helder helped Kuipers lead the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, along with State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen. Kuipers thanked both for their cooperative effort, as well as the ministry staff.