Cold weather to last through the weekend

The cold weather that hit the Netherlands on Thursday will last throughout the weekend, with maximums climbing no higher than the mid-teens. The days will be cloudy and windy, with a chance of showers, Weeronline predicts.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with maximums throughout the country hovering around 13 or 14 degrees Celsius. Saturday will be a bit warmer, but not noticeably so due to a strong northwest wind that can include gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour along the coast.

From Sunday, the temperatures will start to rise very slowly. "We will probably not have normal temperatures of 18-21 degrees again until next Thursday," Weeronline said. "Until then, the weather will consist of more clouds than sun and occasional showers."

According to the weather service, June relatively often has a cold period somewhere between the 5th and the 20th. Meteorologists call this the 'sheep shearing cold', as sheep used to be sheered during this period.