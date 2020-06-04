Car crashes into terrace full of people; 6 hurt

A car crashed into a terrace in Gennep in Limburg on Wednesday evening, injuring six people. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Ottersum, left the scene of the crash. He was later arrested in Cuijk.

The incident happened at a terrace on Zandstraat at around 10:00 p.m. One person, the owner of the cafe, was taken to hospital, Omroep Gelderland reports. She is not in critical condition. The other five victims sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene en masse. A police helicopter was deployed to search for the car. The driver was arrested at around 11:15 p.m. in nearby Cuijk. Witnesses reported that there were multiple people in the car.

The police are investigating the incident.

Gennep mayor Willibrord van Beek said that he was shocked by the incident, NU.nl reports. "Terrible that this happened just as terraces opened."