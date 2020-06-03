One wolf responsible for multiple sheep killings in Brabant

One single wolf is responsible for killing many sheep in the region of Heusden in Noord-Brabant over the past weeks, according to research by the province. DNA found on the dead sheep showed that they were all killed by a male wolf from a pack in Germany, Omroep Brabant reports.

On Saturday an independent researcher went into the Eendenkooi nature reserve, believed to be the most likely place for the wolf to hide, with a drone and a heat sensitive camera to search for the animal. According to the province, no sing of a wolf's nest was found.

The DNA research was done by nature organization BIJ12 on behalf of Noord-Brabant. The organization tested DNA samples taken as part of damage claims up until May 20th. By then dozens of sheep and four Scottish highland cows had been killed in apparent wolf attacks in the province. Over the weekend, video was released showing a wolf attacking a flock of sheep in the province.

International predator expert Dick Klees told Omroep Brabant that he is not surprised that a single wolf is behind all these attacks. "Young wolves usually leave the pack on their own to find their own area to settle. In exceptional situations it happens that two animals from the same pack temporarily tavel together." It would have been extremely exceptional if two wolves had been involved in the sheep killings in Noord-Brabant, he said.